Bengals fans in LA heartbroken after Super Bowl loss

By Katie Kapusta
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Bengals fans took in a tough loss at the Super Bowl. They were heartbroken as they exited SoFi Stadium, but said they’re hopeful for the future of the team. Bengals fans were sad to see their team lose in the Super Bowl. They said...

spectrumnews1.com

On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
Springfield News Sun

Despite Super Bowl loss, local Bengals fans ‘can’t wait to see what comes next’

Fans hope young core of team can produce multi-year run of success. Whether they were in the stands of SoFi Stadium in California or the comfort of their homes, area Bengals fans are disappointed in the team’s loss of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, but upbeat and optimistic about its future.
Wave 3

Cincinnati plans rally to honor Bengals’ Super Bowl run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati will host a rally honoring the Bengals Wednesday at 5 p.m. The rally will be held at Washington Park on the northern lawn with partners 3CDC and Fifth Third Bank, according to a city spokesperson. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, as well as...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (2/14): Fuel for the fire

In the Hollywood foothills Sunday, the Bengals took an improbable story that would have been rejected by any scriptwriter in town, but couldn't produce their first ever Lombardi Trophy in heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Rams on the steamy sound stage of Super Bowl LVI. View the best game action...
WLWT 5

Rally to be held at Washington Park to honor Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — Fans are invited to come out and cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals following their Super Bowl run at a rally that will be held at Washington Park Wednesday. City officials announced Tuesday that the city of Cincinnati is teaming up with 3CDC and Fifth Third Bank to host a rally to honor the Bengals. The rally will be held at Washington Park at 5 p.m.
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals S Jessie Bates is an impending free agent but still recognizes the strong roster that helped Cincinnati reach the Super Bowl this year. “This group is a special group,” Bates said, via Pro Football Talk. “We know it. It’s tough that every year there’s a new team. This group was special but next year it’s going to look different but our standard is our standard. I think we set a standard here in Cincinnati. It’s going to continue for a long time and even the guys that aren’t going to be here, that’s a standard that they can take to another team, go be a dad, whatever it is in life. That standard that we built this year was something special like I said.”
abc17news.com

Super Bowl run excited fans, but Bengals still need work

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals were expected to have another rebuilding year under coach Zac Taylor. Instead, they got all the way to the Super Bowl. They got there through the creativity and confidence of quarterback Joe Burrow, the immediate impact of rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the big leg of rookie kicker Evan McPherson and a defense that got better as the season went on. Taylor got a five-year contract extension on Wednesday. The next priority would seem to be going into free agency to upgrade a mediocre offensive line.
FanSided

49ers would have beat Bengals if they made it to Super Bowl 56

The 49ers don’t carry any bragging rights, failing to even make Super Bowl 56. If they had, however, they would have beaten the Bengals. The San Francisco 49ers should be asking themselves “what if?” all offseason. True, what-if scenarios are silly exercises since they don’t exist in...
WKRC

Bengals executive vice president pens thank-you letter to fans

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown's daughter Katie Blackburn is the Bengals' executive vice president and has a hand in all aspects of running the team. Tuesday night, she issued a lengthy thank-you letter to the fans:. "Bengals fans around the world,. Thank you. 2021 started with the...
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
