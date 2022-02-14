Bengals fans in LA heartbroken after Super Bowl loss

Bengals S Jessie Bates is an impending free agent but still recognizes the strong roster that helped Cincinnati reach the Super Bowl this year. “This group is a special group,” Bates said, via Pro Football Talk. “We know it. It’s tough that every year there’s a new team. This group was special but next year it’s going to look different but our standard is our standard. I think we set a standard here in Cincinnati. It’s going to continue for a long time and even the guys that aren’t going to be here, that’s a standard that they can take to another team, go be a dad, whatever it is in life. That standard that we built this year was something special like I said.”

