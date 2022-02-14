ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That Super Bowl May Just Send Aaron Rodgers Into Retirement

By Mitch Widmeier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the NFL season has concluded, one of the biggest storylines is what Aaron Rodgers will do. Given his recent statements, it appears as though he’ll either return to the Green Bay Packers or retire. Given how this Super Bowl transpired, it may have him considering hanging them up in...

