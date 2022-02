Adopt a cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or lack thereof. – The Charles Paddock Zoo is offering a unique way to show your true feeling, with their “Adopt-A-Cockroach” program this Valentine’s Day. Through Tuesday, Feb. 15, you can give that special someone in your life who is either very hard to shop for, or who might just be the perfect person to receive, their very own cockroach. Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof!

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO