EA published a letter Feb. 9 from the team behind The Sims 4 announcing it would not be releasing the latest My Wedding Stories DLC in Russia. The DLC’s reveal trailer focuses on a queer couple, Dominique and Camille, who eventually marry after hitting it off as friends and falling for one another. According to the letter, the developers realized in the development of the expansion and this story that “the way we wanted to tell Cam and Dom’s story would not be something we could freely share around the world,” referencing federal laws in Russia that would force them to alter the story or potentially cut it altogether.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO