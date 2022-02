Super Bowl LVI has come to an end, which means it's now time to start talking about Super Bowl LVII. Planning for the game has already started as the city has to get ready for the game as well as the events leading up to it. The 2023 Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, and Fox will broadcast the game with a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff time.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO