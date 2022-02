Antonio Pierce is back in the NFL. The former linebacker is joining Josh McDaniel’s Raiders staff as their linebackers coach, reports Mike Garafolo (via Twitter). After spending the first four years of his career in Washington, Pierce became a fan favorite during his time with the Giants. Pierce ended up spending five seasons in New York, compiling 691 tackles, nine sacks, and eight forced fumbles. Pierce earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2006, and he won a Super Bowl ring the following season, compiling 25 tackles in the Giants’ four playoff games.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO