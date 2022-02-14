Best PDF Editors to Edit PDF Documents in Linux

I am writing to ask whether anyone else is encountering, and has resolved, an issue I have encountered since upgrading to Monterey this past week. Apple Notes no longer properly creates PDF files when I click File > Export to PDF… when the note being exported is a handwritten note more than one page in length. Said another way, if I take notes during a meeting on my iPad using Apple Pencil, those notes (if longer than one 8.5x11 page) no longer export as a proper PDF. I typically will get a PDF with multiple blank pages, some of the handwritten note, but only a portion.

