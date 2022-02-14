Horse Dental Care: More Than Just a ‘Float’

We’ve just come through one of the coldest Januarys we can remember, but with a lot more winter to come, it’s a good time to review your cold-weather horse care. While some think horses should receive increased rations of concentrated feed during cold weather, it’s actually hay or roughage that’s most important and effective in keeping your horse warm. Too much concentrated feed can upset the horse’s digestion and cause them to act “high-headed” or “hot-headed” and, coupled with a lack of adequate water and activity, can lead to impaction colic. Grain is higher in carbohydrates than hay and roughage, and an overabundance of carbs can cause a condition known as endotoxemia – where toxins from the carbs overload and actually change the bacteria in the horse’s gut, allowing them to breach the gut and enter the bloodstream, leading to colic and laminitis.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO