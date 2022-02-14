ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jill Biden turns Valentine's Day into lesson for 2nd graders

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
The News-Gazette
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has turned Valentine's Day into a lesson for second graders. The first lady and longtime teacher had Washington elementary school students design Valentine's Day hearts that are hanging in the East Wing of the White House. Twenty second graders from Aiton Elementary School...

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Joe and Jill Biden introduce their adorable new addition to White House

Joe and Jill Biden are giving a special someone a new home. The animal-loving President and First Lady opened their arms, and the White House, to an adorable new addition: a cat named Willow. Named after the First Lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, the grey cat joins Commander, a...
PETS
KHBS

First Lady Jill Biden sends a valentine to the country

First Lady Jill Biden has sent her annual "valentine to the country" at the White House Monday, celebrating Valentine's Day with an installation on the North Lawn. A large, hand-painted wooden heart popped up overnight in front of the White House, accompanied by wooden cutouts of the Biden pets. The...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Footwear News

Jill Biden Falls in Love With Valentine’s Day in Pink Coat Dress, Pointy Pumps & Floral Wristband

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jill Biden was pretty in pink while clad in a hue appropriate for Valentine’s Day. The first lady welcomed visitors to the White House on Monday on the South Lawn in an elegant outfit complete in the soft hue from head to toe. Biden greeted second grade students from Aiton Elementary School wearing a midi pink coat dress with coordinating pumps. The pointy footwear included knot ankle straps and 3-inch heels. The professor flashed a heart symbol by creating the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Santafe New Mexican.com

Amy Biehl first graders make Valentine's cards to honor veterans

First grader Victoria Ybarra, 6, was happy to get creative Friday morning at Amy Biehl Community School as part of an initiative to get more Valentine’s Day cards into local veterans’ hands. She offered some guidance for celebrating Valentine’s Day while inscribing a rainbow onto a heart-shaped doily:...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ap#Aiton Elementary School#The White House#The North Lawn#Bidens
AFP

Democrats give up on Jill Biden's free community college

The most famous US higher education teacher -- First Lady Jill Biden -- admitted Monday that the Democrats' hopes for providing free community college for all American adults are officially dead. Jill Biden, who teaches English at a Virginia community college, said that whatever version emerges of her husband President Joe Biden's stalled Build Back Better social spending agenda, it won't have funds in it for covering tuition at the two-year programs. "Free community college is no longer a part of that package," she said in a speech. Community colleges offer two-year higher education courses that can either stand alone or be used as gateways to transfer into full four-year degrees at other universities. They have long been seen as a crucial tool for building a more skilled workforce and giving poorer Americans a chance to acquire marketable skills.
VIRGINIA STATE
townandcountrymag.com

Joe Biden Congratulates Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth just achieved what no other British monarch has in history: she reached 70 years on the throne, a historic milestone. The main Platinum Jubilee celebrations are planned for this summer, but that didn't stop the congratulations this weekend. On Twitter, the White House posted on the day of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy