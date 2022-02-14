Jill Biden turns Valentine's Day into lesson for 2nd graders

The most famous US higher education teacher -- First Lady Jill Biden -- admitted Monday that the Democrats' hopes for providing free community college for all American adults are officially dead. Jill Biden, who teaches English at a Virginia community college, said that whatever version emerges of her husband President Joe Biden's stalled Build Back Better social spending agenda, it won't have funds in it for covering tuition at the two-year programs. "Free community college is no longer a part of that package," she said in a speech. Community colleges offer two-year higher education courses that can either stand alone or be used as gateways to transfer into full four-year degrees at other universities. They have long been seen as a crucial tool for building a more skilled workforce and giving poorer Americans a chance to acquire marketable skills.

