HELENA — Every team needs a guy like Jonny Hillman. Someone who is totally capable of scoring 10-15 points per game, but passes up opportunities of his own to get teammates involved. Someone who is a top-three defender in the league and fails to take a play off. Someone who takes charges and jumps head-first out of bounds for a loose ball. Someone who doesn’t care about personal achievements but only what the scoreboard reads after 40 minutes of play.

HELENA, MT ・ 13 HOURS AGO