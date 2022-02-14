ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Valley TikTok stars featured in online Super Bowl tailgate show

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9Fn9_0eE8BP9s00

TikTok stars from the Central Valley helped football fans get pumped for the Super Bowl.

Leo Gonzalez from Hanford took part in the social media app's Super Bowl TailGate on Sunday.

It kicked off just before noon on the NFL's TikTok account.

He was joined by fellow Valley native @NanaJoe19, creating content leading up to kickoff.

He spoke to Action News about the opportunity.

"It's not something that I expected or planned for, but I feel so grateful," he said.

Stars like the Chainsmokers and Martha Stewart also took part in the tailgate.

Gonzalez's picture was recently up on a billboard on Sunset Boulevard promoting the show.

He says he's excited for the 559 in the Central Valley to represent big deal projects like this.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
Eater

Dr. Dre Features Tam’s Burgers From Compton During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl halftime show took on ample local flair at SoFi Stadium yesterday, February 13, not only by showcasing Long Beach-native Snoop Dogg and Compton’s Kendrick Lamar, but another regional fave: Tam’s Burgers No. 21 on Rosecrans and Central Avenue in Compton as part of the set design. Dale’s Donuts also had a sign showing on the set.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Star: Super Bowl Halftime Show Criticism Is Racist!!!

Today's racially charged pop culture accusation from cowtown dead-tree media isn't even a clever troll. For the record and just so TKC readers don't forget that there is, in fact, a difference betwixt objective reality and subjective opinions . . . IT'S MORE THAN FAIR TO DISLIKE THE HIP-HOP SUPER...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailgate#American Football#Action News
SheKnows

Eminem's Daughters Hailie & Alaina Celebrated Their Dad's Half-Time Show With Cute Super Bowl Photos

There are certainly perks to have an uber-famous father, who just happens to be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Marie Scott enjoyed a prime SoFi Stadium seat to watch their dad, Eminem, take the field with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for an action-packed performance. Hailie Jade shared her box-seat view of the field, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather jacket. She stood smiling at the railing and captioned the sweet photo, “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.” The 26-year-old...
NFL
Laist.com

Compton Landmarks Featured In Super Bowl Halftime Show See Uptick In Visitors

LAist relies on you to stay independent. Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.
NFL
The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show was one of the best we’ve ever seen. As expected, it garnered massive ratings. The NFL went all-in on this year’s show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar put on a show for the ages.
NFL
Primetimer

Super Bowl hip-hop halftime show featured "a dynamic performance sprawling atop a moat of potential political land mines"

"In the main, there was exuberant entertainment, a medley of hits so central to American pop that it practically warded off dissent," says Jon Caramanica of the performance starring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. He adds: "The performances were almost uniformly excellent. Lamar was stunning — ecstatically liquid in flow, moving his body with jagged vigor....But the true battles of this halftime show were between enthusiasm and cynicism, censorship and protest, the amplification of Black performers on this stage and the stifling of Black voices in various stages of protest against the N.F.L. Just a couple of weeks ago, the N.F.L. was sued by the former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores who said he had faced discriminatory hiring practices."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ksro.com

SSU Features Former College Football Player During Black History Month

Former college football player Dimitrous Chattman will headline today’s Black History Month event at Sonoma State University. After his playing days at San Jose State, Chattman served as a consultant to two NFL coaches in the Bay Area. One of them was the late great John Madden, and the other was Steve Mariucci, who coached Detroit and the Niners before getting into broadcasting. Chattman also worked in sales and fundraising for the Oakland Raiders for nearly three years until 2013. He will speak about his experiences from SSU’s Students Center Ballroom B at seven o’clock tonight.
SONOMA, CA
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Star Rob Lowe Shows How Super Bowl Can Bring Families Together

Oh, my. This 9-1-1: Lone Star family in real life and on the show, disagreed about something so basic, the Super Bowl. Rob Lowe and his brother, Chad, attended the biggest game of the year Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Politics can splinter families. But in this case, it was all about football. The two brothers cheered on different teams. Rob Lowe, who is Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star, is a big football fan who supports the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, Chad Lowe, who directs his brother on the show, stuck with his home state team, the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Mashed

TikTok Is Loving This Spanakopita-Style Super Bowl Dip

Is there any day of the year that celebrates snacking as much as Super Bowl Sunday? Yes, we know there is a big football game taking place as well, yet we can't help but get excited over any event that normalizes a whole day of noshing! While some of the best athletes in the country face off in the gridiron to determine who will bring home the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy this weekend, we plan on competing in our own sport – seeing just how many different finger foods we can devour before the big game ends.
RECIPES
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy