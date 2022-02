For those who haven’t heard the news as of yet, NCIS season 19 episode 14 carries with it the title of “First Steps.” Want to get a better sense of it now?. Let’s start off with this: The oh-so-simple fact that this is airing on Monday, March 7. We’re going to be waiting for a while to see this one, but it is going to accomplish something that we’ve been waiting to see for a while. After all, it’s going to allow us to see a big spotlight on Vance! In particular, it will allow us to see his daughter in a very different light than before.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO