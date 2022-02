Fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has sparked controversy by introducing a computer-generated model to show off its clothing products. Described as being the “beginning of the PrettyLittleThing Metaverse”, the virtual model was revealed earlier this month, and will appear as a model on the PLT website. In a press release, PLT said: “We want to make our girl as relatable and real to our customers as possible. We will build her lifestyle based off our customers interests, likes and dislikes.“A true ambassador for the brand. She will have ways about her that will be unique to only her and we...

