Kings Capitalize Contest + Startup Events

None of us are born knowing how to put together a pitch deck, but if you’re trying to raise funding from investors, you’re going to have to learn how to do it well. I’ve seen quite a few pitches over the last decade and unfortunately, some are quite awful. Not that the idea the founder is pitching is awful — they just don’t understand how to share their business idea with those who might invest in their company. Fortunately, there is the good news; you can learn how to do it right! There are many helpful online resources, however this Thursday, Josh David Miller will teach a free online workshop hosted by InnoGrove on how to create your startup’s first pitch deck. You’ll find value in it even if you’ve already created your first, second or nth deck! And it comes just in time – if you’re planning to apply to Pitch Elk Grove, you’ll need to submit a pitch deck as part of your application! Learn more/RSVP for the pitch deck workshop here.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO