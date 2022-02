In the downtown streets of San Antonio, it didn’t take long to find the strong love for the iconic orange and white Texas staple. Whataburger is a Texas treasure with a twist of Chicago. It’s been nearly three years since Chicago company, BDT Capital Partners, LLC, took over the fan favorite. At the time, in 2019, the move didn’t sit well with Texans. So, years later, is the fan favorite still business as usual? KENS 5 wanted to check-in and ask its loyal customers if they had noticed any changes.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO