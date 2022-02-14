ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

KDHE: 1,996 new cases, 14 more COVID 19 deaths

St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1,996 to a total of 758,237 since Friday, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday for a total of 7,860. As...

