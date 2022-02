Chicken and turkey farms are on high alert following a report of a recent bird flu outbreak. It was announced on February 9 that an Indiana turkey flock was infected with the virus. All 29 thousand turkeys were killed in an attempt to stop the virus. The bird flu outbreak of 2015 killed 50 million birds across the U.S. As a result farms in North Carolina, as well as those across the country, are fearing a repeat. The outbreak cost the federal government almost $1 billion.

