ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana State women's tennis team comes from behind to beat Montana

By MSU Athletics
KULR8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN — Down a set and trailing 4-1 in the second, with leg cramps setting in, Montana State sophomore Jazmin Lerman never lost her motivation. “These people right here,” she said, motioning to her ecstatic teammates after the Bobcat women’s tennis team came from behind to beat arch rival Montana 4-3...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
midutahradio.com

SUU Men’s Basketball Game At Montana State Slated For March 1

CEDAR CITY, Utah-In late Tuesday news, Southern Utah men’s basketball confirmed their game at Montana State has been rescheduled for March 1. This game against the Bobcats at Bozeman, Mont. was originally scheduled for January 15 before it has to be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The Thunderbirds will...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Missoulian

Q&A: Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy discusses 'off the charts' performance from Montana State's Troy Andersen

BOZEMAN — Before Troy Andersen, Jim Nagy hadn’t seen a player from Montana compete in a Senior Bowl. The linebacker from Montana State made a good first impression. Nagy became the Senior Bowl’s executive director in 2018 after nearly 20 years as an NFL scout, most recently with the Seattle Seahawks. Like others, Nagy was impressed with Andersen’s performance in practice and the game at the Senior Bowl, the premiere college football all-star showcase.
BOZEMAN, MT
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hillcrest's Ferguson signs with Montana Western

Hillcrest’s Ian Ferguson had an interesting journey before recently signing his letter of intent to play football at Montana Western. The former Watersprings 8-man player transferred to Hillcrest before junior season and found his niche as a two-way lineman. It wasn’t until senior season that he even contemplated playing...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
montanasports.com

MSU Billings women send off seniors with win, men sweep SPU

BILLINGS – A determined Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team ran away from Western Oregon University for a 72-52 Great Northwest Athletic Conference win at Alterowitz Gym on Senior Night Saturday. Playing in her final game on her home floor, senior Taryn Shelley led the way with...
BILLINGS, MT
KTVB

Boise State basketball: Definition of a trap game

There’s something about playing at Air Force that drives Boise State crazy. It’s the Falcons’ deliberate, back-cutting style of play. It’s the atmosphere in one of the Mountain West’s smallest gyms. It’s the way Air Force can get the Broncos out of rhythm in the middle of the conference season. Boise State has won four straight over Air Force, but they were all in ExtraMile Arena (including the two-game series last year). The last two times the Broncos have been in Colorado Springs, they’ve lost. Is this a trap game, or what? Let’s remember this, though: in 2017, Boise State set a school-record by raining 20 three-pointers on the Falcons and won in Clune Arena 98-70, at the time the most points the Broncos had scored in a Mountain West game. Every once in a while they can go unconscious down there.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Msu#Bobcats
newslj.com

Wyoming travels to face Border Rival Colorado State Thursday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 15, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team closes its three-game road swing and 5-of-6 game stretch on the road with a Thursday trip to Border Rival Colorado State for a 6 p.m., contest. After Thursday’s contest, UW will close the season with three-straight at home.
LARAMIE, WY
KULR8

Marquette tops Georgetown 77-66

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kur Kuath had 15 points and four blocks and Kam Jones posted 19 points as Marquette beat Georgetown 77-66 on Wednesday night. Justin Lewis had 13 points and eight rebounds for Marquette (17-9, 9-6 Big East Conference). Tyler Kolek added 6 points and 11 assists. Collin...
BASKETBALL
mwcconnection.com

Boise State Hangs Tough In Loss Against Colorado State Despite Absence of Emmanuel Akot

Coming into this game, both teams wanted to solidify their at-large chances for the NCAA tournament. This game wouldn’t hurt either team drastically as it would qualify as a Quad 1 loss. Boise State was coming off of a win against UNLV while Colorado State had beaten Fresno State by double digits in their previous contest. This was a battle of Mountain West contenders, and it did not disappoint as the Rams escaped with a win in overtime 77-74.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
montanarightnow.com

Montana men hoping for better result when they visit state of Idaho this week

MISSOULA — Last week brought surprising results — to put it mildly — in Big Sky Conference men's basketball competition. Montana, now 17-9 and 10-5 in Big Sky play, dropped an overtime game to Northern Arizona for the Grizzlies' first home loss of the season. That came just days after the Grizzlies knocked off preseason favorite Southern Utah at home.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte High sprinter Mollee Conlan signs with Montana Tech track and field

BUTTE — Family, friends and coaches gathered Tuesday morning in the Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym to witness Bulldogs' sprinter Mollee Conlan sign her NAIA letter of intent to compete for Montana Tech. "Yeah, she's a Butte girl through and through," said Orediggers coach Zach Kughn. "And she wants...
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Hicklen scores 31 to lift North Florida over Liberty 72-69

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarius Hicklen scored a season-high 31 points and North Florida edged Liberty 72-69 on Tuesday night. Jordan Preaster had 16 points for North Florida (9-18, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dorian James added nine rebounds and eight assists. Jonathan Aybar had eight rebounds. Darius McGhee had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
goeags.com

Men’s Basketball to Clash with First-Place Montana State at Reese Court

After a weekend that saw the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team win two-straight after dropping four-straight, the Eagles face another big challenge in this week's slate of games. Eastern hosts first-place Montana State on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Reese Court. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Pacific time, and...
MOSCOW, ID
osubeavers.com

#13 Oregon State Heads to Salt Lake City for Showdown at #4 Utah

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Thirteenth-ranked Oregon State gymnastics is set for its first of three final road matchups of the season when the Beavers travels to Salt Lake City this Friday, Feb. 18, to take on No. 4 Utah. The Beavers (6-1) and Utes (7-1) will compete at 5 p.m. PT inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network with Jim Watson and Amanda Borden on the call.
CORVALLIS, OR
News Channel Nebraska

Eagles notes: Black Hills State drops Chadron State, 58-46

Longtime Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival Black Hills State (16-8, 14-4 RMAC) forced multiple turnovers in a 58-46 dismantling of the Chadron State College women’s basketball team (7-16, 6-12 RMAC) Tuesday night in the Chicoine Center. The Yellow Jackets used half-court press defense for all four quarters of the...
CHADRON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy