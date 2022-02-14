Coach K’s 15th ACC Tournament Championship | Coach K Remember When

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t coach the second half of ninth-ranked Duke’s 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn’t with the team as it returned from the locker room after halftime. The team’s official Twitter account later posted Krzyzewski was “not feeling well” and wouldn’t return. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer took over as the teams began second-half play. Scheyer has been designated Krzyzewski’s successor when he calls it a career after this season. Scheyer said Krzyzewski spoke to the team after the game and was still in the arena.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO