Coach K’s 15th ACC Tournament Championship | Coach K Remember When

watchstadium.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 16th, 2019 the No.5 Blue Devils clashed...

watchstadium.com

blackchronicle.com

Why did Mike Krzyzewski leave game vs. Wake Forest? Duke head coach exits prior to thrilling finish

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski exited Tuesday night’s ACC matchup against Wake Forest at halftime. The 75-year-old, who is in the midst of his final season with the Blue Devils, was on the sideline for the entire first half but did not return to the court for the second half. Duke shared an update saying Krzyzewski was “not feeling well,” but it didn’t offer any other details.
The Spun

Breaking: Coach K Leaves During Game, Duke Issues Update

A troubling situation is developing as the Duke Blue Devils face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. According to multiple reports, trainers checked out Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski several times in the first half. When it came time to come out for the second half, Coach K did not emerge with his team.
Zion Williamson
Rj Barrett
thedallasnews.net

Last-second slam rescues No. 9 Duke vs. Wake Forest

Mark Williams slammed home Paolo Banchero's missed layup with 0.4 seconds remaining, lifting No. 9 Duke to a 76-74 win over visiting Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Wendell Moore Jr. added 16 points, six...
The Spun

Coach K Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Vaccination Decision

Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will lead his program into the Barclay’s Center for the ACC Tournament next month. Ironically, in the same building that won’t allow former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving to enter due to his vaccination status. When asked about his thoughts on the Irving...
Sportsnet.ca

Coach K leaves game at halftime, No. 9 Duke edges Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. -- Mark Williams dunked in Paolo Banchero's missed drive with 0.4 seconds left to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Wake Forest 76-74 on Tuesday night, capping a wild game that saw Blue Devils Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski not coach after halftime because the team said he was "not feeling well."
KEYT

Duke’s Krzyzewski misses 2nd half of win vs. Wake Forest

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t coach the second half of ninth-ranked Duke’s 76-74 win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, wasn’t with the team as it returned from the locker room after halftime. The team’s official Twitter account later posted Krzyzewski was “not feeling well” and wouldn’t return. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer took over as the teams began second-half play. Scheyer has been designated Krzyzewski’s successor when he calls it a career after this season. Scheyer said Krzyzewski spoke to the team after the game and was still in the arena.
heraldsun.com

How is Coach K? Duke’s Jon Scheyer gives an update

Listen to what Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer had to say about the health of Mike Krzyzewski after the Blue Devils defeated Wake Forest Feb. 15, 2022. Coach K coached in the first half but did not return to the bench in the second half.
Miami Herald

Duke Loses Coach K at Halftime, Survives Against Wake

On a night when they lost their head coach at halftime, the Duke Blue Devils needed a last second shot to avoid losing the game as well. With coach Mike Krzyzewski absent due to an undisclosed illness, Duke saw a 19-point lead disappear before Mark Williams tipped in a missed shot with 0.4 seconds left to beat Wake Forest, 76-74, at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.
On3.com

WATCH: Controversial call gives Duke buzzer-beating dunk

Duke center Mark Williams became the hero at the buzzer in Tuesday night’s 76-74 win against Wake Forest. His put-back dunk with less than a second remaining saved the Blue Devils from overtime against their in-state rival after the unexpected departure of head coach Mike Krzyzewski. With less than...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Duke's Coach K misses second half of game due to illness

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return to the bench Tuesday during the second half of the Blue Devils’ game against Wake Forest in Cameron Indoor Stadium due to illness. Duke men’s basketball sent out a Tweet early in the second half...
