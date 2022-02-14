ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Solitario samples up to 50.2 g/t gold at Golden Crest, South Dakota; shares up

By Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolitario Zinc Corp. [SLR-TSX; XPL-NYSE American] has discovered significant high-grade gold at surface on its Golden Crest project in South Dakota. High-grade gold was discovered at the Downpour Zone over an area measuring approximately 170 by 70 meters in extent and open in all directions (see Figure 1 and Table 1...

