Solitario samples up to 50.2 g/t gold at Golden Crest, South Dakota; shares up

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received its Exploration Permit for the 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba, which is valid for a three-year period and allows for 155,000 meters of drilling. The Company plans to resume drilling early in this first quarter with a 5,000 metre phase II drill program that will include a series of deep holes testing the extent of the recently announced high grade mineralization in hole TLMZ21-12, which intersected an average 47.56 g/t Au over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 g/t Au over 12.6 meters. This is the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake with over 500 holes completed to date, and was one of the top 5 high grade drill intercepts reported last year according to Streetwise Reports (12/28/21) (Counting Down Top Drill Holes of 2021 (streetwisereports.com). In addition to following up on the high-grade intercept, the Company plans continue to expand the South Zone to depth, and to begin drill testing targets along the property’s wide shear zone, outside of the current resource areas.

