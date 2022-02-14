Police investigating shootings over weekend

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating several shooting incidents that happened over the weekend.

Incident #1

Officers were dispatched to an area near the 100 block of Edward Street at around 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 12 in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. When police arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim said he was walking in the area of the 100 block of South Griffin Street when he heard shots being fired from behind him. He believed the shots were coming from someone in a dark-colored sedan that was traveling southbound on Griffin Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening wound.

Incident #2

Danville Police went to the OSF emergency room at around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 13 in response to a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. When they arrived at the location, officers learned that the juvenile was a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Medical staff stated the wound was not serious and the bullet had only penetrated the skin and not caused further damage.

Officers met with the juvenile’s 18-year-old brother who was a witness to the incident. The witness stated he was driving his vehicle in the area of Bowman Street and Williams Street when he heard shots being fired and his vehicle was struck. The witness realized his brother had been struck by the gunfire and drove him to the hospital.

According to Danville Police, a separate witness contacted them and reported seeing a man wearing a grey-colored sweatshirt leaning out the window of a black-colored SUV and firing several shots in the area of Bowman Street and Griggs Street. This witness said after the shooting, the suspect’s vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Griggs Street.

Incident #3

Police were dispatched to an area near the 700 block of Chandler Street at around 12:05 a.m. on Feb. 14 in response to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two victims had arrived at the OSF emergency room with gunshot wounds. Police said the victims were a 19-year-old girl who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper leg and an 18-year-old girl who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower leg. Both victims told police that they were at a party inside a residence on Chandler Street when someone started shooting at the residence from outside. The residence was struck multiple times and the victims were struck by the gunfire and then taken to the hospital by friends.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.

