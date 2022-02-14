Diamond sneakers, $100k tickets and The Rock! Everything that happened at Super Bowl LVI

Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs...
The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
Odell Beckham Jr. accomplished a major goal on Sunday night, as he and his Los Angeles Rams team captured the Super Bowl 56 crown with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Although Beckham Jr. suffered a knee injury in the second quarter that...
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
Following Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL, there is definitely a belief that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski will also hang them up. However, if you’re asking his girlfriend Camille Kostek, she wants to see Gronk keep playing. Via TMZ Sports:. “I would love to...
Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
Erica Donald knows how to throw a Super Bowl celebration!. Erica, who is married to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, welcomed People (the TV Show!) into her home ahead of the championship game Sunday, where she and her "Ramily" got ready to watch Aaron and his teammates take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl.
Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
Unlike many of his counterparts, L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay is still a pretty young guy. He's also in great shape and absolutely FULL of energy. All this is to say, the man can most definitely still hang at a party. That was put to the test in the...
For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
Cooper Kupp’s attention turned away from himself during a postgame interview after winning Super Bowl LVI MVP on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Instead, he talked about his family and those who helped him get there. “I was just looking at my family, my wife, my boys coming out...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Pittsburgh radio host is trashing Bengals fans for how they welcomed home the AFC Champions on Monday. Hundreds of Cincinnati fans stood in the cold outside Paul Brown Stadium to give their Bengals a loud welcome home following their loss in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The...
Whose house? The Hollywood sign will tell you. The Los Angeles Rams were crowned 2022 football champions, after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Now, LA is celebrating the holders of the Lombardi trophy with a victory parade -- the first since 2014, when the LA Kings won the Stanley Cup.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave an introduction promo for Sunday’s SuperBowl LVI to hype up the fans in SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to become champions. The Rock wrote the following on Twitter:. “My long time dream was to have a...
Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
Is Justin Turner reading Dodgers Way? It’s anyone’s guess, but not too long ago we wondered if the Los Angeles Rams would host a joint parade with the Los Angeles Dodgers if they won Super Bowl LVI. Well, the confetti flooded SoFi Stadium after the Rams’ 23-20 victory...
CINCINNATI — After a day of parties and cheers across downtown, a hush fell over Bengals fans in the last few minutes of the game as the Rams drove down the field to take a late fourth quarter lead. When Cincinnati failed to respond on the next drive, fans said they couldn’t believe the game was over.
Comments / 0