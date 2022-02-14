ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: Tessa Hadley pens subtle, seductive novel of '60s

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXT5u_0eE85zCV00

“Free Love,” by Tessa Hadley (HarperCollins)

The 1960s are an easy punching bag. In her 1968 essay collection “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” Joan Didion borrowed a line from W.B. Yeats’ poem “The Second Coming” to evoke the sense of apocalyptic doom that she associated with the era.

By contrast, the English novelist Tessa Hadley has a far more nuanced view of the decade in her brilliant, sensual, seductively plotted new novel, “Free Love.” The title is ironic since the great love affair at its center exacts a heavy toll on both of the families involved.

When the novel begins, it is 1967. Phyllis, a 40-year-old homemaker with two children in suburban London, is getting dressed for dinner. She and her husband Roger, a high-ranking civil servant in the Foreign Office, are expecting Nicholas, the 20-something son of an old friend. Phyllis dabs on L’Air du Temps, slips into a green chiffon empire-waist dress with bold red and orange stripes.

Hadley, a boomer who was born in 1956, gets all the period details completely right — the menu includes pork terrine in aspic and charlotte russe cake, Nicholas is reading R.D. Laing and Claude Levi-Strauss. But more importantly, she captures the emotional weather of a turbulent era forever linked to Haight-Ashbury, Woodstock and the mod fashions of Carnaby Street, one whose social and political repercussions are still being felt today.

Moving forward and backward in time from that fateful night, Hadley, who has written seven previous novels and three short story collections, has devised an intricate plot that unfolds with the terrible inevitability of a Greek tragedy. At the same time, it manages not to take itself too seriously in large part due to the uncanny good humor and common sense of its very English main characters.

Just as Didion did, Hadley pulls back the curtain on the naïve illusions — some would say delusions — of the peace-and-love generation. But she also gives the underlying intellectual arguments their due. Still, it would be a big mistake to think of “Free Love” as a sociological tract masquerading as a novel.

Hadley has written an extraordinary story about love and transformation with a woman in early middle age at its center who is willing to sacrifice virtually everything to achieve what Hillary Clinton memorably described in her 1969 commencement speech at Wellesley as “more immediate, ecstatic and penetrating modes of living.”

This is a novel that will stay with you for a long time.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Queer, trans vampire novel set in S.F. delivers an achingly real love story

Isaac Fellman is on a roll. His debut novel, “The Breath of the Sun,” won the 2019 Lambda Literary Award for queer science fiction, fantasy and horror. His second novel is already popping up on several lists of 2022’s most anticipated books. Readers of romance, fantasy and literary fiction are all looking forward to “Dead Collections,” and I’m happy to report that they will not be disappointed — this book delivers on all of the above.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

Sheila Heti: ‘Books by women still get treated differently from those by men’

Sheila Heti hadn’t intended to write a book about grief, but in late 2018, about a year after she’d started writing her new novel, Pure Colour, her father died. “He had been sick, but it was always going to be a shock. It has been the most profound change I’ve experienced in adulthood, having a parent die. Mother and father are connected to what life is, and you know all along they aren’t the sky, the earth – they’re people. But while your mind knows it, maybe your body doesn’t,” she says. As a result of the shock, she adds, the story in her book “suddenly breaks”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
The Guardian

Violets by Alex Hyde review – a daring debut

A few years ago, I was interviewing the French novelist Laurent Binet and asked him what the most powerful motivational force in his creative process was. “A fear of humiliation,” he told me. Writing is a profoundly exposing act, a public baring of the soul, and this is why so many authors hide behind irony or flippancy, unwilling to commit fully to the deepest demands of their art. I thought about Binet, who described an almost paralysing anxiety that people would laugh at his writing, when reading Alex Hyde’s debut novel. This is a book that walks along the dangerous edge between seriousness and portentousness, between high art and parody. That it largely works is down to the very earnestness with which Hyde pursues her artistic ends, the sense of a writer entirely committed to her project.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Review: Sheila Heti offers a story strained by the surreal

“Pure Colour,” by Sheila Heti (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) A world determined by death and desire drives Sheila Heti’s “Pure Colour.” Interwoven by narrative, theory and criticism, Heti’s latest novel, caught in between the fate of the human spirit and the origin of the universe, drifts through adoration and creation.Three different animal spirits are introduced in the beginning: the bird, the fish and the bear. People born of each possess a lens that prevents them from fully seeing eye to eye. Heti is interested in how these entities channel into the critical forces of judgement, and as God manifests as...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harpercollins#English#The Foreign Office#L Air Du Temps#Haight Ashbury#Woodstock#Greek
Telegraph

How your family photograph can end up in the National Portrait Gallery

For 166 years the National Portrait Gallery has displayed paintings of Britain’s most important figures, from Henry VIII to James Cook to Winston Churchill. They could now be joined by family pictures of ordinary Britons. The gallery, which is currently closed for a multi-million-pound, three-year renovation, is inviting members...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The best recent science fiction, fantasy and horror – reviews roundup

The This by Adam Roberts (Gollancz, £16.99) Imagine a social media app implanted in the roof of the mouth for more immersive connectivity. This one small step turns out to be a giant leap in human evolution, a sort of telepathy that brings everyone together as parts of one vast, gestalt consciousness. But is that really such a great idea? Roberts takes a classic trope of speculative fiction, combines it with current preoccupations and views the whole in the context of religious belief and Hegelian philosophy. The result is dazzlingly inventive, exciting, funny and addictively readable.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Books to Read in February

February brings more cold nights to curl up with a good book—and some Valentine’s Day chocolate, of course. Whether we’re reading by ourselves, or if there’s someone else reading next to us, a book is always there to keep us company. These are some of the best books to read in February.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Brown Daily Herald

‘Striking Chords’ Review: subtle, intriguing, captivating

Tucked inside the Rockefeller Gallery for Asian Art on the fourth floor of the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, a dimly lit room reveals 15 small Japanese woodblock prints. Opening last Friday and on view until July 31, “Striking Chords” offers a window into the lives of those living in Edo-period Japan (1603-1868), highlighting music as an integral part of their everyday leisures and cultural celebrations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
newschain

5 new books to read this week

Plus, Akwaeke Emezi is back with their second captivating YA novel…. 1. The Colony by Audrey Magee is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now. The Colony is set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland in 1979, where...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
allthatsinteresting.com

The Haunting Story Of Dorothy Hale, The Socialite Whose Suicide Was Immortalized In A Frida Kahlo Painting

After throwing herself a lavish goodbye party, aspiring actress Dorothy Hale jumped from the window of her New York apartment building on October 21, 1938. Dorothy Hale’s death was as public as the end of one’s life could possibly be. An aspiring actress and New York City socialite, she jumped from the 16th floor of her Hampshire House apartment, overlooking the splendor of Central Park. According to reports at the time, passersby marveled at her — as even in death Hale was considered a beauty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Char-Koosta News

Local Author Pens New ‘70s Novel

POLSON — Author Maggie Plummer has released her latest novel, Eagle in Flight, the third book in her semi-autobiographical Jessie Morgan Series. The novel begins in May 1975, as Jessie escapes to the remote wilds of northern British Columbia. Traumatized by her ex-boyfriend’s violent attack, she takes to the sea and to the rugged Stikine River, voyaging solo into the off-the-grid North Country – where she hopes he cannot find her. Up the Stikine, Jess visits her brother, a back-to-the-lander who packs all of his supplies up a four-mile-long trail to his hand-built cabin. Staying at his isolated place, she experiences true wilderness.
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
589
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy