Omaha, NE

UPDATE: Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk arrested

By Associated Press , Katrina Markel
 3 days ago
UPDATE 2/15/2022 3:15 PM

The Omaha Police Department arrested Trinity Shakespeare, 27, for one count of felony child abuse following an incident on Sunday morning.

According to police, Shakespeare gave birth on a sidewalk near 24th and P Streets. She allegedly abandoned the baby boy at the scene. The infant was located and transported to Nebraska Medicine after being exposed to cold temperatures. The police report says that the outside temperature in Omaha was 15 degrees at the time of the incident and that the newborn was exposed for at least five minutes.

Once Shakespeare was located, Omaha Fire Department medics also transported her to the hospital, say police.

In an emailed statement OPD said: "After consulting with the Douglas County Attorney's Office, officers booked Shakespeare at Douglas County Corrections today after she was released from the hospital."

PREVIOUS STORY:

First responders have rescued a baby who was born on an Omaha sidewalk and left there by his mother in sub-freezing temperatures.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a woman gave birth to the baby around 10 a.m. Sunday on a pile of blankets on the sidewalk in southeast Omaha.

The temperature at the time was around 16 degrees, with wind chills in the single digits. Firefighters called to the scene found the newborn boy being attended by two passersby and took the baby to a hospital.

Witnesses told officials that the woman who had given birth to the baby wrapped herself in a black coat and wandered off. Firefighters found her a short distance away and also took her to a hospital.

Omaha Home For Boys reflects on 100 years

Omaha Home For Boys' 100-year celebration has been twice delayed, but the organization is ready and able to celebrate the milestone. As a partner in that event, KMTV's Mary Nelson visited OHB's campus to connect its history with what's on the horizon.
OMAHA, NE
