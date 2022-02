When a Black women-owned luxury athleisure footwear startup bursts onto the scene in the middle of a pandemic, and quickly breaks the sales record of the company that would go on to be the global industry leader, heads turn. At TRONUS, which means throne in Greek, they know all about what it's like to be a seemingly unconventional underdog. Including having announced a partnership with Eastbay.com in 2021, they've established monumental success despite all the barriers and are intentionally sharing that success - and knowledge - with the next generation of rule and record breakers.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO