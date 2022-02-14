Director Penelope Spheeris Talks 30th Anniversary of ‘Wayne’s World’

Wayne’s World has officially endured as a ‘90s comedy classic 30 years after its theatrical release, even maintaining its status as the highest-grossing film ever spawned from an SNL skit. However, the film’s success proved to be a self-described curse for director Penelope Spheeris. Having previously worked in production with Lorne Michaels on SNL, she was hired for the Mike Myers and Dana Carvey comedy on what seemed to be nothing more than a whim. A long-time director inclined to take any paying gig that seemed up her alley, the critical and commercial triumph of Wayne’s World launched her into the mainstream—a concept Spheeris always seemed staunchly opposed to. While her directorial touch in the few comedy films she helmed for Hollywood is certainly perceptible, it’s clear she’s always calling back (or looking forward to) the documentary film trilogy that truly exemplifies her interest as an artist. First chronicling the feral L.A. punk scene via performances and interviews conducted between 1979 and 1980, The Decline of Western Civilization (1981) honestly and empathetically documents a movement that was totally reviled by the media and most “respectable” citizens during its heyday. The next two installments, The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988) and The Decline of Western Civilization III (1998) chart the rise of commercial decadence in rock music and the scrappy, desperate resurgence of punk among teen runaways—all while candidly reflecting (and dissecting) the strengths and shortcomings of whatever narrative film she’s tasked with directing in-between Decline films.

