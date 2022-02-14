Nate Scheible Uses Old Tapes For New Sounds on ”Fairfax”

The cover of Empath’s new album, Visitor, shows two open doors in a deserted house; one reveals an empty closet, the other leads down a long hall. This vacant space, devoid of people, offers a clue to the album’s songs, which are filled with secret snippets of overheard sound and weave together narratives about people long gone. On their sophomore full-length, the Philadelphia four-piece move away from the raw, noisy indie punk of their debut: Visitor is decidedly poppier, with much of the cacophony swept away, making room for singer and guitarist Catherine Elicson’s soft-yet-strong vocals. It’s a direction in which the band has been moving in for some time—see their stellar 2019 cover of Lucinda Williams’s “Drunken Angel” or that year’s quiet jam “Decor.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO