ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Nate Scheible Uses Old Tapes For New Sounds on ”Fairfax”

Amadhia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing can prepare your ears for the effect of Nate Scheible’s Fairfax, which was first released in 2017, but is being reissued this month on vinyl. Part album, part audiobook, Fairfax is a glorious work of haunting ambient, all horns and keys and wordless vocals, cut through by a series of...

daily.bandcamp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Times

Abby Bryant channels old-school rock and blues for a grown-up sound

Like a great many of her female peers in the music industry, Abby Bryant has had to climb barriers that her male counterparts stroll right past. Case in point: A low-key duo set recently, when an attendee “with a whole lot of hair gel and ego,” she told The Daily Times, had the audacity to stroll up and inform Bryant that if she lost 25 pounds, he could make her a “world-class superstar.”
MUSIC
Amadhia

The Generous Experimentalism of Open Mouth Records

Guitarist Bill Nace spent 18 years of his life in Western Massachusetts. Although he moved to Philadelphia in 2017, not far from where he grew up (Mt. Laurel, New Jersey), he remains inextricably connected to that sprawling scene up north. His longest-lasting musical connections were forged in that region, whether his wild, improvised collaborations with drummer Chris Corsano or his most well-known project, Body/Head, with Kim Gordon. “I think one of the cool things about Western Mass is it doesn’t—and I don’t even know if it could—really do genre stuff,” he says. “Everyone’s doing their own weird version of something.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Amadhia

For Fans Of: Black Country, New Road’s “Ants From Up There”

Black Country, New Road have experienced the kind of meteoric rise that can only occur in the British music press. With just two singles to their name in 2019, early hyperbolic praise led to countless accolades, award nominations, and a rapidly growing fanbase. That might be surprising considering the seven members of the London-via-Cambridgeshire group create a complex strain of post-punk, art-rock, and prog tilting towards klezmer, but stranger things have topped the charts.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Empath, “Visitor”

The cover of Empath’s new album, Visitor, shows two open doors in a deserted house; one reveals an empty closet, the other leads down a long hall. This vacant space, devoid of people, offers a clue to the album’s songs, which are filled with secret snippets of overheard sound and weave together narratives about people long gone. On their sophomore full-length, the Philadelphia four-piece move away from the raw, noisy indie punk of their debut: Visitor is decidedly poppier, with much of the cacophony swept away, making room for singer and guitarist Catherine Elicson’s soft-yet-strong vocals. It’s a direction in which the band has been moving in for some time—see their stellar 2019 cover of Lucinda Williams’s “Drunken Angel” or that year’s quiet jam “Decor.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Cleveland, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
State
Washington State
iheart.com

Coyote Or Dog? Mysterious Animal Finally Identified In Pennsylvania

The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ComicBook

Betty Davis Dies at 77

Betty Davis, iconic Funk and Soul singer, has died at the age of 77. Davis reportedly passed away this morning in Homestead, Pennsylvania, according to a press release. Davis was known for both her own musical career, as well as her marriage to Jazz legend Miles Davis. Rolling Stone confirmed Davis' death through ethnomusicologist Daniell Maggio, who was a close friend of the singer. The cause of death is currently being reported as "natural causes," according to an official for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.
HOMESTEAD, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Eno
sflcn.com

Hawaii’s Reggae Band The Lambsbread Premieres ‘Show Love’ Video

Hawaii’s Reggae Royalty, The Lambsbread are still delivering gifts to fans and music lovers alike. Their 6th full length “SHOW LOVE” album, which debuted at #3 on iTunes Reggae chart. To celebrate the latter and kick start Reggae Month 2022, the conscious reggae band premiered “Show Love” video today at YardHype e-gazine.
HAWAII STATE
acousticguitar.com

Amythyst Kiah Gives Old-Timey Music a New-Timey Sound

From the March/April 2022 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By James Volpe Rotondi. “If I had to do it all over again,” sings Tennessean singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah on her new album, Wary + Strange, “I’d do the same damn thing.” If Kiah is talking about how she’s approached her blossoming career so far, it’s hard to argue. Though she grew up self-taught, emulating everyone from Tori Amos to Tracy Chapman, Kiah received her proper musical education through East Tennessee State University’s Old-Time Music program, and that depth of understanding and study permeates everything she plays.
MUSIC
The FADER

Lily Konigsberg and Nate Amos reveal new band My Idea, announce album CRY MFER

Lily Konigsberg, member of the N.Y.C. experimental pop group Palberta and a prodigious songwriting talent on her own, has teamed up with her longtime friend Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes for a album for their band My Idea. CRY MFER, the debut My Idea full-length, is out on April 22 via Hardly Art, and today you can hear the project's title track.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Thrift Store#The Tape#Baseball Games#Old Tapes For New Sounds#Zoom#Dutch Pantry#00 10 00 58
American Songwriter

Jimi Hendrix to be Featured in Two Prominent Films in February

Jimi Hendrix fans rejoice. The legendary guitar player and songwriter is set to be featured in two prominent films this winter. Let’s take them one by one:. The first is a movie about a nightclub. It comes out February 11. That film, Ronnie’s, chronicles the life and times of saxophonist Ronnie Scott and his London jazz club of the same name. Ronnie’s features a number of previously unseen and unheard performances by other standouts, including Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker, and… Hendrix.
CELEBRITIES
edmsauce.com

Will Sparks & New World Sound – LSD

There’s truly no stopping double-platinum EDM producer Will Sparks now that he’s made his official comeback to the dance music scene that he helped create. His new single, “LSD,” is out now on Tiesto’s Musical Freedom Records. Will Sparks teamed up with powerhouse dance duo...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

DR3 Sounds: Chapter 1 - The New Beginning

10:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 11:15pm) 'Angel number 222 signifies a new beginning' Join us for our inaugural event, as we explore acidic flavours, as well as breaks and jungle!. Customer reviews of DR3 Sounds: Chapter 1 - The New Beginning. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Posted Today,...
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Music
bethelks.edu

Artist’s use of light is both old and new

Ernest Vincent Wood III’s exhibit of oils, “Do Not Despise the Day of Small Things,” now in Bethel College’s Regier Art Gallery, shows his fascination with light. Wood’s “sensitive use of light and realism” bring to 2022 the 17th-century technique of the Roman Caravaggisti and still-life artists of the Dutch Baroque – “with a contemporary twist of innuendo that makes an Old-World technique relevant,” according to the artist’s website.
VISUAL ART
Sonic State

New Sounds For Your U-HE Diva

Oblivion Sound Lab releases the 131-patch Neon Circuits 2 15/02/22. Oblivion Sound Lab has released Neon Circuits 2, the follow up to the Neon Circuits soundset for the U-HE Diva. They say that it features 131 neon-soaked patches perfect for synthwave, cinematic space synth, synth pop, or any style of music that requires a vintage '80s flavour.
MUSIC
Fairfax Times

Preserving Black history in Fairfax

Where to celebrate African American History Month in Fairfax County. In observance of February as African American History Month, Fairfax County community organizers are working to preserve the history of African American civil rights and liberation, as well as promote conversations about the modern implications of such history. With various...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy