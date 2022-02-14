Time to face up to the fusion illusion?

Sustainable high-energy particles flow through a tokamak, an experimental machine designed to harness the energy of fusion.

People seem to be getting excited, again, about nuclear fusion (The power of stars to meet our energy needs? This is something to be excited about, 13 February). Given that for the past 60 years, fusion has always been 20 years in the future, is this an experiment to prove that time doesn’t exist in modern physics?

Dr Paul Dorfman

University of Sussex

Re levelling up, we don’t expect much from Michael Gove’s department, but some new, thick cushions for the wooden riser seats in Huddersfield Town Hall would be much appreciated.

Lynn Brooks

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Regarding counting mice instead of sheep to get to sleep (Letters, 13 February), a good friend of mine, a widow, counts all the other widows she knows. She is in her 80s and has Alzheimer’s disease.

Joyce Blackledge

Formby, Merseyside

Having mislaid my atlas, can I be reassured that San Serriffe (Letters, 13 February) is not in danger of being claimed by Mauritius, following in the footsteps of Chagos?

Roger Bing

Seaford, East Sussex

Is this another form of net zero (Death and decimation: Whitby devastated by declining marine life, 10 February)?

Alan Rigby

Taunton, Somerset

Perhaps it’s carrying current anti-Russian sentiment a step too far to miss out Shostakovich as a composer of “real music” for films (Editorial, 13 February).

Dr Bryan Sowerby

Coventry