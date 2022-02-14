ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capstone...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,539 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Capital Research Global Investors Has $232.21 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.88% of Arista Networks worth $232,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfe#Financial Advisors#Boosts Holdings#Pfizer Inc#Sec#Ibex Wealth Advisors#Core Alternative Capital#Goalvest Advisory Llc#Evp
etfdailynews.com

Capital World Investors Sells 7,010 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $690,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Several other institutional investors...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,017 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Several...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $164.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Capital International Sarl Has $578,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 4 Stocks

UK stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday following the release of CPI and PPI data. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) - P/E: 5.79. JOANN's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.73, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.84%, which has increased by 0.88% from last quarter's yield of 2.96%. D.R. Horton's earnings per share for Q1 sits...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,743,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Square were worth $1,137,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy