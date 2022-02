>Lawmakers Set to Take Step to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Pennsylvania. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A hearing scheduled Monday in the Senate Law & Justice Committee will be the first time a legislative committee in the General Assembly has vetted the issue of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. Committee Chairman Mike Regan, R-Cumberland/York counties, has invited representatives from law enforcement and the criminal justice arena to speak at this first in a series of hearings. The committee expects to hold at least two more hearings to hear from regulators and operators from some of the 18 states that have legalized recreational cannabis as well as advocacy groups on either side of the issue.

