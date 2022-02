Worldwide agreement covers iconic artist’s entire solo and The Police catalog. Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has announced the acquisition of 17-time GRAMMY Award winner Sting’s career catalog of music for a reportedly $250 million. This historic, comprehensive worldwide agreement for the catalog of one of the most commercially successful and critically-acclaimed songwriters of the last half-century encompasses the entirety of both Sting’s solo works as well as those with The Police, including “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Shape Of My Heart,” “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You,” “Fields Of Gold,” “Desert Rose,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Englishman in New York” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” among countless other global hits.

