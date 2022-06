I feel strings of rusty nails shoot up and down my right side. I’m on fire, struggling to breathe. My head and ears pound. Suddenly, it stops and I pass out. The next morning, I feel awful, but I function fine. I walk around and converse with my grandmother. It’s my birthday, and a friend is taking me out, so I shower and get ready. I can walk, talk, smile and make jokes. I only have a fever and a headache, neither life-threatening. Yet hours later, several seizures land me in the emergency room. It’s discovered that I had two major strokes the night before. How? I had carried on as though everything was fine.

