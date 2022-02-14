ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United players suffering from loss of confidence after letting leads slip

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalf Rangnick says finishing fourth is the "highest possible achievement" for Manchester United. United let another half-time lead slip as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at Old Trafford and missed the chance to go fourth in the Premier League. It was the fourth time in...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mason Greenwood news: Manchester United left in ‘unusual situation’ says manager Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has said that Manchester United are in an "unusual situation" following Mason Greenwood’s arrest but called on his players to come together and ensure they have a successful end to the season.Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday, then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill while in custody.The 20-year-old was released on bail by Greater Manchester Police pending further investigation on Wednesday but will remain suspended by United, not playing or training at the club "until further notice".Rangnick said that Greenwood's arrest had not distracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Sascha Lense
12up

Ronaldo breaks goalless streak to help Man United win

In what was a must-win game for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him to most. Going up against Brighton at home, Ronaldo also ended his long streak of matches without scoring. He did so by recording this thunderbolt at Old Trafford, putting Man United up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike added late gloss to the score.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Premier League#The Champions League#Sky Sports Premier League
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick tells Manchester United their physicality must match technical ability

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is unsure whether a lack of fitness is an issue for his players but accepts they must make sure their physicality matches their technical ability.After bowing out of the FA Cup at home to Middlesbrough and being held at Burnley in the Premier League the out-of-sorts Red Devils again started well only to draw 1-1 against Southampton on Saturday.It could have been worse at Old Trafford, where Saints boss – and former RB Leipzig colleague – Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “it’s not a big secret that when they lose the ball their reverse gear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo ends barren run as Man Utd climb back into top four

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought on Tuesday as Manchester United recovered from an insipid first-half display to beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 and clamber back into the Premier League top four. The match dramatically changed complexion early in the second half, with Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as Man United face BrightonUnited, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
BBC

Transfer news: Players not convinced by Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo and several other Manchester United players do not believe interim boss Ralf Rangnick has the ability to manage the club and is out of his depth at Old Trafford. (AS - in Spanish), external. However, Rangnick's personal intervention did persuade Edinson Cavani to change his mind about leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Calls Out Manchester United's Weak Players For Undermining Ralf Rangnick

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville is disgusted at the club's players as the undermine manager Ralf Rangnick, claiming he knows who they are. Manchester United under the Glazer ownership has gone from bad to worse. From allowing a banker to run the club in Ed Woodward to allowing player power to overcome any leadership a manager has.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Watch Schmeichel send Carragher, Henry and Richards into hysterics with bold claim Man Utd can win Champions League

PETER SCHMEICHEL sent Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards into hysterics by boldly claiming Manchester United can win this season’s Champions League. The footballers-turned-pundits were all on duty for American network CBS Sports on Tuesday night as Europe’s elite competition returned to action. The quartet were treated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo ends goal drought

Follow live reaction from the Premier League as Manchester United returned to winning ways and Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought against 10-man Brighton.Jadon Sancho had the first chance of the match after being slipped in by Ronaldo’s back-heel, only to be denied by Robert Sanchez’s outstretched arm.It was Brighton who had the better of the opening half, however, with David de Gea producing a stunning stop to deny Jakub Moder’s header for the impressive visitors.But the match turned shortly after the restart and in the space of 90 seconds, as Ronaldo fired a brilliant finish past Sanchez to open the scoring and Lewis Dunk was sent off for bringing down Anthony Elanga.Bruno Fernandes added a second to seal the win in stoppage time. The result moves Ralf Rangnick’s side ahead of West Ham and back into the Premier League’s top four, while ending a run of three matches without a win in all competitions.Follow live reaction below:
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy