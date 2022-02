Sometimes heartstrings can be broken, but that doesn’t stop Silk Sonic from tugging on them. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a trip to the Eighties on their new cover of Con Funk Shun’s classic single “Love’s Train.” The 1982 hit was inspired by a love triangle Con Funk Shun’s Michael Cooper and Felton Pilate found themselves in, both lovelorn and yearning. They came together to write the song — amazingly sans awkwardness. “Love’s Train” is one of Silk Sonic’s shared favorites, even if their schtick is rooted more in the soul and funk of the Sixties and...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO