It’s obvious that Jennifer Lopez is playing a fictionalized version of herself as the similarities stack up between the pop superstar and her character Kat Valdez. In “Marry Me” directed by Kat Coiro based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, we are supposed to believe that a mild-mannered math teacher (Owen Wilson) without social media (despite having a 12-year-old daughter) is plucked from a concert audience and proposed to by superstar Kat while 20-million people watch after she discovers her Grammy-winning pop star fiancé Bastian (played by Colombian singer Maluma) has been cheating on her. I know, it sounds far-fetched, but I have a couple of Latina friends who out of resentment, would do the exact same thing. Also, we fell for this premise before when Hollywood diva Julia Roberts fell for dull bookstore owner Hugh Grant in “Notting Hill,” and finally everyone is older and divorced so Prince/Princess Charming doesn’t exist. Did I ruin the magic? Of course not.

