ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Melania Trump’s ‘high teas’ under investigation in Florida

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zzb1_0eE7wy6b00

( The Hill ) — Officials in Florida have reportedly opened an investigation into a fundraiser by former first lady Melania Trump .

The New York Times over the weekend reported that Trump is selling tickets to an April “high tea” event, from which organizers say profits will benefit an initiative of her Be Best endeavor called “Fostering the Future.” The initiative is meant to provide computer science scholarships to young people who have been in foster care, the Times reported.

The Times reported that no charity with the name Fostering the Future or Be Best has been registered in Florida.

Parties split on Trump, Biden bids in 2024: poll

In a tweet after the publication of the Times article, the former first lady blasted the newspaper’s reporting, calling it “dishonest.”

“Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution-typical corrupt media,” she said. “We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children.”

The revelation about the former first lady’s venture came as part of a more wide-ranging Times report on former President Donald Trump , his associates and his business dealings since leaving the White House.

Wads of printed paper regularly clogged White House toilet during Trump era, book claims

The former president has continued to fundraise and endorse candidates for public office over the last year while teasing a possible run for president in 2024.

“The thing that is different about Trump is the making-money part seems to have permeated everything,” Lawrence Noble, former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission, told the newspaper. “There is this appearance, at least, that he is always thinking: How can I make a profit off of this?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Melania Trump reportedly bought her own NFT for $185,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The winner of Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appears to be the former first lady herself. A Bloomberg News analysis of recorded transactions on the Solana...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
AOL Corp

Melania Trump to make Parler her 'social media home'

(Reuters) - Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump will use Parler for exclusive communications and make the platform her "social media home", the company said on Wednesday. Parler, a social media service popular with American right-wing users, had also spearheaded the launch of her non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology venture in December.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Has A Scorching Answer To Eric Trump’s Question On Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel said former President Donald Trump’s “terrible kids” are “desperately trying to protect the golden goose” as multiple scandals escalate. Earlier this week, Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dropped the former first family’s business amid an ongoing fraud probe in New York.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#The New York Times#Fostering The Future#W Bradley Impact Fund#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc
Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter on the ropes! Biden's baby mama Lunden Roberts testifies before a federal grand jury investigating his murky finances and business deals with China in top-secret three-year probe

Hunter Biden's baby mama has testified before a federal grand jury investigating him for alleged tax crimes, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Lunden Roberts, 30, joins a growing list of former business partners and associates who have been subpoenaed to give evidence in the Department of Justice's secretive three-year probe into Hunter's murky financial affairs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy