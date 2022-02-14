This Northern Neck family recipe is saucing things up

RICHMOND, Va. -- An old, family recipe from Virginia's Northern Neck is making its way to plates across the Commonwealth and the East Coast.

Calvin Parker's late grandfather created a "special sauce" over 65 years ago for his restaurant, Crosby's Snack Bar, which was located in Lancaster County.

While his grandfather attempted to produce the vinegar- and tomato-based sauce on a larger scale himself, Parker said it didn't work out because "times were different then."

Years after Parker's grandfather passed in 2005, he came to Parker in a dream. He said to him, "do it." At the time, Parker didn't know what the dream meant. But then it all made sense.

"I thank God for the dream," said Parker.

Parker and his family began producing the sauce in Richmond for retail sale in 2020. They started with their mild flavor. People suggested they make a spicy version — now that's their best seller.

The gluten-free, all-purpose sauce takes 12 hours to make. It's a family affair, with his wife and children also being involved in the process. "Every bottle is personally taken care of," said Parker.

He said what makes Northern Neck Sauce unique is you can taste everything that's in it. "It's a down-home country flavor. You're not really getting that too much anywhere," said Parker.

Northern Neck Sauce

While his grandfather's restaurant was renown for its chicken, Parker said the sauce is good on or in just about anything. Customers have told him they've tried it in chili, on meatloaf — even on noodles.

Parker's favorite dish to eat the sauce on? Salmon. But he said it compliments all seafood, which is one of the reasons he feels it represents the Northern Neck region and its rich watermen culture.

The sauce bottle is adorned with an image many in the Northern Neck will find all too familiar. Parker describes the Robert O. Norris Bridge, also known as "The Whitestone Bridge," as an iconic, beautiful landmark.

"The bridge is a gateway from the Northern Neck to the Richmond area."

Northern Neck Sauce Angela Parker pictured with Libbie Market Co-Owner Sam Dortch.

Northern Neck Sauce can be shipped all over the U.S. So far, it has been sold in 11 states, including Florida and New York. You order it right from their website or find it at Miss Mary Seafood in White Stone, Little River Seafood in Burgess, Ashland Meat Company in Ashland, and Libbie Market in Richmond. You can even find it on Amazon.

Parker said his grandparents influenced him a lot, teaching him the value of a dollar and the importance of being respectful, nice and fair to everyone. "This is a legacy, and it's hard work," said Parker. "But I'm having fun doing it."

Parker hopes to expand the sauce's reach. "I want to share this with the world, not just the Northern Neck."

