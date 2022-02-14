ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump’s ‘high teas’ under investigation in Florida

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — Officials in Florida have reportedly opened an investigation into a fundraiser by former first lady Melania Trump .

The New York Times over the weekend reported that Trump is selling tickets to an April “high tea” event, from which organizers say profits will benefit an initiative of her Be Best endeavor called “Fostering the Future.” The initiative is meant to provide computer science scholarships to young people who have been in foster care, the Times reported.

The Times reported that no charity with the name Fostering the Future or Be Best has been registered in Florida.

In a tweet after the publication of the Times article, the former first lady blasted the newspaper’s reporting, calling it “dishonest.”

“Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution-typical corrupt media,” she said. “We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children.”

Trump said Belichick ‘chickened out’ by deciding not to accept Presidential Medal of Freedom: book

The revelation about the former first lady’s venture came as part of a more wide-ranging Times report on former President Donald Trump , his associates and his business dealings since leaving the White House.

The former president has continued to fundraise and endorse candidates for public office over the last year while teasing a possible run for president in 2024.

“The thing that is different about Trump is the making-money part seems to have permeated everything,” Lawrence Noble, former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission, told the newspaper. “There is this appearance, at least, that he is always thinking: How can I make a profit off of this?”

MSNBC

What made Trump’s response to Pence unexpectedly strange

After Donald Trump spent much of last week arguing that his former vice president had the unilateral authority to help overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence did something dramatic: He told the truth and explained publicly that the former president was simply incorrect. "I heard this week that President Trump...
POTUS
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
Washington Post

House Oversight chair pledges to ‘fully investigate’ Trump's record keeping

Good morning, Early Birds. The composer John Williams of “Star Wars," “Jaws” and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" fame turns 90 today. Send tips, praise, complaints and secret recordings of White House meetings to earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. 🚨: “Eric Lander, President Biden’s top...
POTUS
