ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tuesday Winter Olympics livestreams: Women’s figure skating, US men’s hockey in quarterfinal

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Winter Olympics#Hockey#Russian
Axios

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
SPORTS
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
12news.com

Watch: Winter Olympics top moments on Tuesday, Feb. 15

BEIJING, China — The U.S. picked up another speed skating medal on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics, while the women’s figure skating competition got underway with the short program. Check out some of the highlights from Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics:. The U.S. men's curling team, led...
SPORTS
9News

German figure skating team brought an inflatable pretzel to the Olympics

BEIJING, China — It sits in the stands at Winter Olympics figure skating events, possibly reminding those in attendance that what they'd really like is a salty snack. We're talking about the German figure skating team's mascot, an inflatable pretzel with the German flag wrapped around the bottom that has become a bit of a celebrity on social media.
WORLD
wpsdlocal6.com

Olympics in prime time: Figure skating controversy; US speed skaters pursue gold

In prime time Tuesday night at the Winter Olympics, controversy on the ice amid a Russian doping scandal ruling — and the pursuit of gold for U.S. speed skaters. NBC brings us the start of women's figure skating, one of the most anticipated events of the Games. Russian Kamila Valieva skates while engulfed in controversy, while Team USA is led by California's Alysa Liu and Karen Chen and Colorado's Mariah Bell.
SPORTS
The Hockey News

Denmark to Play in Quarterfinals in First Men's Olympic Hockey Tournament

Denmark has made the quarterfinal in its first Olympic men's hockey tournament after beating Latvia 3-2. Denmark will meet up for a rematch with the Russian Olympic Committee, with Russia winning the round-robin match 2-0 earlier in the tournament. Latvia will miss the quarterfinal after nearly upsetting Canada in 2014.
SPORTS
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy