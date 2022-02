Mariel Saez, the former aide to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer who has been serving as the Biden administration’s point person for booking top officials on television, is departing the White House for a role in the private sector.Ms Saez, who served as a top communications adviser to Mr Hoyer for a decade before jumping to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and later his inaugural committee, started in her White House role on 20 January, the day Mr Biden took office. The news of her departure was first reported by CNN.In a statement, she called the opportunity to serve Mr...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO