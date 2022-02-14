ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Eastman Chemical (EMN) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Eastman Chemical in Focus

Based in Kingsport, Eastman Chemical (EMN) is in the Basic Materials sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 0.84%. The specialty chemicals maker is paying out a dividend of $0.76 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.49% compared to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.52% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.42%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.04 is up 7.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.94%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Eastman Chemical's payout ratio is 34%, which means it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, EMN expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $9.70 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 9.60%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, EMN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in February and Hold Forever

Intuitive Surgical is a growth stock that's leading the field of robotic surgery. Colgate-Palmolive is a slow and steady consumer staples stock that pays a reliable dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance is evolving into a one-stop-shop for consumer health needs. Healthcare is one of the largest and most complex areas within...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Consumers are always going to eat, regardless of the cost of doing so. Demand for gas and oil is almost as consistent as demand for food. Consumers always need to replenish their aluminum foil supply. It's fair to assume a great stock is going to cost more than the average...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Emn#Chemicals#Focus Based#Chemical Diversified#The S P 500#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Are These Retail-Wholesale Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Kohl's (KSS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kohl's (KSS) closed at $59.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is a Surprise Coming for Gentherm (THRM) This Earnings Season?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Gentherm THRM may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Gentherm is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy