ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kieran Trippier suffers broken foot and needs surgery in blow to resurgent Newcastle United

By Luke Edwards
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United’s joy at securing a third successive Premier League win in a narrow 1-0 victory over Aston Villa has been dampened by the news Kieran Trippier will be ruled out for up to six weeks with a broken metatarsal. Trippier has been in superb form for Newcastle...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Newcastle’s Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot

London (AFP) – Kieran Trippier has been ruled out of Newcastle’s “upcoming fixtures” after fracturing a bone in his foot during a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, the club said on Monday. The England full-back has been impressive for Eddie Howe’s side since...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Matt Ritchie
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Emil Krafth
Person
Javier Manquillo
Person
Kieran Trippier
NBC Sports

West Ham vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham host Newcastle at the London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium) with both teams needing a win for very different reasons. David Moyes’ Hammers are hanging in there in the top four battle, as West Ham fought back to draw 2-2 at Leicester City last time out. Scrutiny continues to grow over the way the east London club have handled the situation with Kurt Zouma after he was filmed kicking and hitting his pet cat. The French defender pulled out of the starting lineup against Leicester as he felt sick during the warm-up and Zouma has been fined by the Hammers but not suspended, while sponsors have pulled out of deals with the club and Zouma. On the pitch, Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice continue to lead West Ham’s charge as the former has been in sensational form with seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle: Kieran Trippier injury could be disastrous - Jermaine Jenas analysis

It would be disastrous for Newcastle if Kieran Trippier's foot injury is serious - yes, he is already that important to them. Hopefully the problem he suffered in Sunday's win against Aston Villa is just a bit of bone bruising and it will only be a couple of weeks until he's back in action, because any longer and the effects of his absence would run deeper than just a talented individual missing a few games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike added late gloss to the score.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea#Newcastle United
Reuters

Ronaldo breaks goal drought as United defeat Brighton

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought to score Manchester United's opener in a 2-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion that lifted them into the Premier League's top four on Tuesday. Ronaldo, without a goal since December and dropped to the bench by interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool visit Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight in the first leg of a huge knockout tie at the San Siro. The Reds qualified for the last-16 after winning all of their six group games, including victory against AC Milan in tonight’s stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in great form, having won four matches in a row in the Premier League to keep pace with Manchester City in the table. They face an Inter side who qualified as runners-up behind Real Madrid, with the Italian champions involved in a title race themselves in Serie A. Here’s everything you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as Man United face BrightonUnited, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino with the PSG boss expected to finally deliver the Champions League glory the club's Qatari owners crave… and Man United's chiefs will be watching mouth-watering last-16 clash with Real Madrid very closely

Mauricio Pochettino valiantly tried to deflect some of the pressure but the Paris Saint-Germain boss was fooling nobody. 'PSG have been waiting to win this tournament for over 50 years. We are the challengers - it's the opponents who have made a habit of winning the competition,' he said on the eve of their mouth-watering Champions League tie with Real Madrid.
SOCCER
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Could Miss Out On Premier League Star As Player's Club Plan New Contract

According to reports, Liverpool could miss out on long-term Premier League target Jarrod Bowen, as West Ham are planning a new contract for the winger in the summer. Liverpool have been looking to add to their attacking options for quite some time and have been linked to many names. The Reds however, were forced to sign summer target Luis Diaz early in the January transfer window; after Tottenham made a move for the Porto winger.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy