Champions League: Round of 16 (Part 1) Best Side Bets

By Nick Hennion
nbcsportsedge.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscrIbe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click...

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
BBC

Inter Milan v Liverpool: Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has travelled with the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's side prepare for their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Inter Milan at the San Siro. Henderson suffered a knock to the knee in the 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday but manager Klopp confirmed the midfielder is...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Savio, Ndidi, Bissouma, Bowen, Broja, Kounde

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is attracting the interest of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Sun) Manchester City have offered £5.5m plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio. The Brazil youth international, 17, is also...
nbcsportsedge.com

Captain Obvious: Week 26

Greetings, and welcome back for another round of FPL captaincy debate, the most important decision of your gameweek. Week 25 was, well, what can I say…I pretty much nailed my analysis on the head, from giving a slight nod to Bruno Fernandes over Cristiano Ronaldo (Fernandes outscored him 12 points to 10), while also pointing out that David De Gea was a solid option if you wanted a more “safe” pick, as he turned in 10 points himself.
numberfire.com

DraftKings Soccer: UCL Helper for Wednesday 2/16/22

RB Salzburg (+600)+450Bayern Munich (-270) Robert Lewandowski ($10,000): This is an obvious spot for Robert Lewandowski. He leads Europe’s top five in goals with 26. This is actually his lowest salary in the Champions League this season despite this only being a two-game slate. Bayern are the big favorites...
The Independent

Inter Milan vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture TV tonight

Liverpool play Inter Milan tonight in a huge clash in the Champions League round of 16 at the San Siro. Both sides are second in their respective domestic divisions in what is a meeting of two European heavyweights, with nine Champions League titles between them. Liverpool trail Manchester City in the Premier League but have won four games in a row to keep pace with the leaders, while Inter Milan have dropped behind city rivals AC Milan after one win in their last four. The Reds defeated AC Milan at the San Siro in December as Jurgen Klopp’s side...
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Liverpool's pursuit of a seventh European Cup resumes on Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+ as Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Italy to face Serie A champions Inter Milan. It promises to be a tough trip for the Reds, even if they go into the tie as favorites and their trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan in the group stages also ended in impressive fashion.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League, schedule, odds: Corner Picks for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool, more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on CBS and aramount+, more than two months after the conclusion of group play. Now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
CBS Sports

Virgil van Dijk back to his best as Liverpool hold Inter Milan at arms' length in Champions League win

The six or so months since he returned from injury have not exactly been replete with moments in which Virgil van Dijk could reassert his case for being the world's best center back. That is of course through no fault of his own; the simple reality of being a defender in this Liverpool side is that for most of the time the ball is far away from where you are supposed to be.
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds: Expert picks for Inter Milan vs. Liverpool, RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues Wednesday. The knockout stage began on Tuesday, highlighted by a massive showdown at Parc de Princes as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid thanks to Kylian Mbappe's last-minute winner. Half of the round of 16 will play their first legs this week, with two matches on Wednesday following Tuesday's fireworks. Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Inter Milan are all in action to round out the week. As always, you can see all of the games live on CBS and Paramount+.
