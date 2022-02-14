Gillsville contractor to run for Hall County Commission seat

Gregg Poole

Gillsville’s Gregg Poole announced he is running for Hall County Commission District 3 as a Republican, hoping to replace Commissioner Shelly Echols who is running for state senate.

Poole, 53, owns J&G Contracting in Gainesville and has lived in Gillsville his whole life. He said he wants a seat at the table for people in the small East Hall city.

Poole said he is concerned about managing growth responsibly as more development is expected to come to East Hall. Hall County was one of the fastest growing counties in the state over the last decade, growing by 13% from 2010 to 2020, with a population of 203,136, according to the 2020 Census.

“Somebody’s got to (run), … somebody with some scruples,” Poole said. “(Growth) is coming. You can’t deny it’s not coming, especially in our district, it’s coming.”

Poole said he wanted to see new development that would benefit people in East Hall who have to travel far for certain amenities.

“I hate having to drive all the way to Gainesville to go to the grocery store,” Poole said. “We would like to have a nice grocery store in Lula.”

Echols is running for Senate District 49, which Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, is vacating to run for lieutenant governor.

Though he shares a last name with longtime former mayor Larry Poole, both men could not determine exactly how they were related. The Poole family has deep roots in the area.

“There’s a lot of chicken houses in the Gillsville area and that means there’s a lot of flies,” Gregg Poole said. “I like to say us Pooles outnumber the flies.”

The primary election will be held on May 24.