Marvin Bagley III has a chance to redefine his career with the Pistons and he wants to start by getting rid of the reputation that he’s not a good teammate. Meeting with the media today for the first time since he was acquired from the Kings in a four-team trade, Bagley dismissed any concerns that he won’t do what’s best for the team, tweets James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO