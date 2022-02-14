ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Forgot to pick up a Valentine's Day gift? You may still be able to grab an Xbox Valentine's Day package

By Robert Collins
onmsft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you forgot to get something special for that significant other Xbox player in your life, you may still be in luck...but only if you hurry. The Series X Pulse Red Controller was released in early February, just in time for the holiday. With...

www.onmsft.com

Comments / 0

