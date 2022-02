I support the NPSD School Board, Administration, and Staff in their efforts to raise sensitivity and awareness about some of the differences between the students in our classrooms. Tools that help students gain perspective about their classmates can also help students develop tolerance and empathy for their classmates. Understanding the need to be respectful of each other’s differences is a lesson best learned at home, but respect for all students and teachers must be the unwavering expectation and standard in our schools.

LANSDALE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO