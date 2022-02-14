ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS Cup-winning NYCFC prepares for next quest: CONCACAF Champions League

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Newsday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a year of firsts in Ronny Deila’s second season with New York City FC. The first trophy in club history. The first MLS Cup for a New York-area club. The first championship win by any New York professional team in nearly a decade. As NYCFC begins...

www.newsday.com

CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
MassLive.com

Revolution vs. Cavaly AS: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch CONCACAF Champions League

The New England Revolution takes on Cavaly AS Tuesday as they open up play in 2022 CONCACAF Champions League play. The Revolution are fresh off a strong run in the MLS regular season. But after losing early in the playoffs, New England will be looking to rebound in Champions League play. The Revs will turn to stars like Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil as the club takes on Cavaly AS out of the Haitian league. This match was originally set to take place Tuesday, but was pushed back to Friday, Feb. 18. Thematch will air on TV in English via FOX Sports 2 and in Spanish via TUDN. Fans without cable can also stream the match via fuboTV, which has a free trial.
MLS
Person
Ronny Deila
Person
Thiago Martins
Person
Jesús Medina
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
UEFA
KEYT

CONCACAF’s W Championship to qualify 4 teams for World Cup

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF’s new W Championship tournament to determine four of the region’s teams in the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held this July in Monterrey, Mexico. The W Championship winner will also earn an automatic berth in the 2024 Olympics in France. Eight teams, including the United States and Canada, will compete in the W Championship, with the top four finishers in the tournament qualifying for the World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year.
SOCCER
Sporting News

PSG vs. Real Madrid time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for Champions League match

It's the clash of the titans in the Champions League, as 13-time winners Real Madrid face a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The Parisian side only managed to win three of its six group games, leaving them in second position behind Manchester City, while Real Madrid topped their group, five points clear of Italian champions Inter Milan.
UEFA
Colorado Rapids

Preview: Rapids to Take on Comunicaciones FC in Leg One of Round of 16 Concacaf Champions League Play

GUATEMALA CITY — The Colorado Rapids will officially begin their 2022 season on Thursday, February 17, as the club visits Guatemala’s Comunicaciones FC in the Round of 16 of the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL). Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City and the match will be broadcast live on FS2 and TUDN.
MLS
Soccer
MLS
Champions League
Sports
thekatynews.com

Who Will Win the Champions League This Year?

The UEFA Champions League is by far the most important soccer tournament and one of the most important sporting events on the planet. Each year, 32 of the world’s best teams take part in it and the Grand Final is watched by around 2 billion people. The event is covered from all angles by sports betting platforms like Rivalry, and you can follow it on TV a few times per week, at 9 PM CET. The 2021 – 2022 edition is very exciting because of the transfers that occurred before the start of the season. One of the world’s most famous players, Lionel Messi, is now competing for Paris Saint-Germain, and this gives the French club a unique opportunity to win the title for the first time in its history.
UEFA
Sporting News

Where is the Champions League final 2022? Date, time, city & stadium host for UEFA title

There are 16 teams left standing in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League and all of them will be entering the knockout rounds with dreams of advancing to the final come May. There are only three rounds remaining before we know the two finalists who will meet for the 2022 crown. The quarterfinals take place in the first two weeks of April with the semifinals wrapping up by May 4.
UEFA
BBC

Guardiola takes 'brothers' to Lisbon as Champions League returns

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his team enter a defining period of the season thinking of each other as "brothers". City travel to Lisbon for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Sporting on Tuesday and Guardiola is pleased with the harmony in his squad. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE

