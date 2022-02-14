ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's in Store for West Pharmaceutical's (WST) Q4 Earnings?

By Zacks Equity Research
 2 days ago

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 17, before the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.2%. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.4%.

Q4 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $709.1 million, suggesting growth of 22.2% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.92 per share, indicating an improvement of 43.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

West Pharmaceutical’s Proprietary Products business continues to exhibit sustained strength and has been an important contributor to the company’s top-line growth. In the third quarter of 2021, sales improved significantly on the back of double-digit growth in high-value products (HVP) and strong momentum throughout biologics and pharma market units. The trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter .
Apart from this, the company is likely to have witnessed margin expansion in the aforementioned segment in the to-be-reported quarter, owing to a favorable mix of products sold (stemming from the demand in HVP), production efficiencies and higher sales price.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SmFP_0eE7pGoc00

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Quote

West Pharmaceutical continues to witness strong uptake of HVP components, which include Westar, FluroTec, Envision and NovaPure offerings along with Daikyo’s Crystal Zenith. This momentum is likely to have sustained in the quarter to be reported.
The company has been making significant efforts to retain customers’ faith in the company amid the uncertainty triggered by the pandemic. Apart from ensuring the well-being and safety of team members worldwide, it successfully maintained the continuity of manufacturing and supply of components to customers. This, in turn, might have favored the fourth-quarter performance.
On the flip side, West Pharmaceuticals’ business is exposed to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which may have weighed on its fourth-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.
Earnings ESP : West Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .
Zacks Rank : The company carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 16.2%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.5% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.8%.
Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.9% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
DENTSPLY SIRONA’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 22.2%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.9% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.5%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar .


Comments / 0

Ventas (VTR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

VTR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2021 earnings on Feb 17, after market close. While VTR’s quarterly results are expected to reflect growth in revenues from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, the same might display a decline in the funds from operations (FFO) per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
