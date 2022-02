Since opening his first Sauce Boiling Seafood Express restaurant in 2019, Kyler Smith has gone on to open four more locations in Ohio, with more on the way. But Smith’s next restaurant launch will be taking place during the NBA All-Star Weekend, which rolls around Friday, February 18. That’s when he will debut Filter (740 W. Superior Ave.), his sleek new spot in the Warehouse District.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO